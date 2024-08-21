Park University's International Center for Music to Collaborate with NAVO Arts for 2024-25 Season Opening Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Park University's International Center for Music will kick off its 2024-25 season with a concert in collaboration with Overland Park, Kan., based NAVO Arts on Friday, Sept. 20, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Folly Theater in Kansas City, Mo.

The concert will feature world-renowned pianist and Park ICM Artist-in-Residence Behzod Abduraimov (2013 Park graduate with an undergraduate certificate in music performance/piano), and Shah Sadikov, NAVO Arts founder, chief executive officer and conductor (a 2012 Park graduate with a Bachelor of Music degree), along with the Park ICM Orchestra and NAVO Arts musicians.

The program will include the Kansas City premiere of a reimagined version of “Genius Loci” composed by Ingrid Stölzel, vice president of NAVO Arts and a former director of the Park ICM, as well as Abduraimov performing “Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466” composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. In addition, the concert will include “Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25” (Classical Symphony) composed by Sergei Prokofiev and “Variations on a Theme by Haydn” composed by Johannes Brahms.

Tickets for the concert, available through the Folly Theater ticket office, range in price from $26 to $56 (before fees). Students with ID may purchase tickets, pending availability, for $10 beginning one hour before the concert. For more information about this concert, visit the International Center for Music's website at icm.park.edu/park-icm-presents-alumni-behzod-abduraimov-and-shah-sadikov.

The next performance in the Park ICM 2024-25 season will be a concert by pianist Ilya Shmukler, Park ICM graduate student, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan. Shmukler was the winner (along with four additional prizes) of the 2024 Concours Géza Anda Piano Competition in June in Zurich, Switzerland, and a finalist at the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves more than 6,600 students at 21 campuses in 15 states and online, including Parkville and Independence, Mo.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 14 military installations across the country. www.park.edu

