Lyric Opera Cancels Final Two Performances of LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR

Lyric Opera of Kansas City will close its production of LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR early due to Covid-19:

"Dear Opera Patrons,

At the direction of the City of Kansas City, MO, and Mayor Quinton Lucas, Lyric Opera of Kansas City sadly announces that it will be unable to perform the last two performances of Lucia di Lammermoor scheduled for March 13 and 15, 2020 at the Kauffman Center. We ask all ticket holders to contact the ticketing office during business hours at (816) 471-7344 or email patronservices@kcopera.org for further details.

The health of our patrons, performers and staff is of the utmost importance to us. Therefore we are following the mandatory policies put in place by local officials. We are grateful for your patience and understanding. Stay safe and stay well.

Sincerely,

Deborah Sandler, General Director and CEO"





