Kansas City Public Theatre to Present THE REAL BARBEE: UNMASKED Featuring Music, Dancing and More

Each evening will feature performances by Victoria Barbee, who will take the audience on an empowering journey of self-discovery and resilience.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Join Kansas City Public Theatre for The Real Barbee: Unmasked, a three-day cabaret extravaganza with music, dancing, and arts entertainment. Each evening will feature performances by Victoria Barbee, who will take the audience on an empowering journey of self-discovery and resilience. This innovative one-woman show invites you to confront your past, embrace authenticity, and embark on a path to emotional healing.

Be sure to join us on opening night for COME ON BARBEE, LET’S GO PARTY to kick off this season-long initiative. Featuring immersive art installations by "Best of KC" nominated Mark Exline, Disco Funk DJ beats provided by legendary performer Leonard "Leonightus" Gayden, and a few surprise guests. On Saturday, bring the kids for an interactive reading and activity with Ms. Barbee's children's book, "VICTORIA WEARS A MASK".

The Real Barbee: Unmasked is a multifaceted project produced by Kansas City Public Theatre throughout the 2023-24 season. The November performances will launch a series of community facing projects including a residency and community partnership with EarlystART Schools and public school readings of Victoria’s companion children’s book Victoria Wears a Mask.

Performance Details: 

When:
Friday, November 17  7:30pm Opening Night
“Come On Barbee, Let’s Go Party” Opening Reception to Follow
Saturday, November 18 1:00-2:30 "Victoria Wears a Mask" Interactive Children's Book Reading and Activities
7:30pm Performance
Sunday, November 19 2:30pm Performance
Community Tour to follow through February 2024.

Where:
The Black Box KC
1060 Union Ave, Kansas City, MO 64101

Tickets:
General Admission is free at the door.
A limited number of seats will be reserved for advance purchase; $25/seat or 4 for $80

Cast:
Victoria Barbee: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2275830®id=86&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvictoriatherealbarbee.org%2Fabout?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Performs A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Next Month Photo
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Performs A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Next Month

 Kansas City Jazz Orchestra will perform the next concert for the Conversations in Jazz 2023-2024 Season, A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring Lee Langston, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

2
Park Universitys International Center for Music Hosts 2nd Annual Free Holiday Concert Photo
Park University's International Center for Music Hosts 2nd Annual Free Holiday Concert

 Park University’s International Center for Music (Park ICM) announced today that it will host its second annual holiday concert, 'An Intimate Christmas with Park ICM,' at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, located at 8700 NW River Park Drive, Parkville, MO.

3
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Photo
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas City

Now being performed at the Kauffman Center and concluding this weekend is a wonderful rendition by the Lyric Opera of Kansas City of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final composition together, “The Sound of Music”  This production is as good as it gets. Framed by massive settings by Peter J. Davison and glorious costumes by Alex Valasek, “Sound of Music” is the incredible, mostly true tale of the Von Trapp family singers and their escape from the Nazis taken from the Matriarch Maria Von Trapp’s 1949 memoir.

4
Kauffman Center Presents Lee Brice ME & MY GUITAR And The Irish Tenors In 2024 Photo
Kauffman Center Presents Lee Brice ME & MY GUITAR And The Irish Tenors In 2024

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced two new additions to the 2023-2024 season: Lee Brice “Me & My Guitar,” Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Muriel Kauffman Theatre and The Irish Tenors, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Helzberg Hall.

