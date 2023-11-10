Kansas City Public Theatre to Present THE REAL BARBEE: UNMASKED Featuring Music, Dancing and More

Join Kansas City Public Theatre for The Real Barbee: Unmasked, a three-day cabaret extravaganza with music, dancing, and arts entertainment. Each evening will feature performances by Victoria Barbee, who will take the audience on an empowering journey of self-discovery and resilience. This innovative one-woman show invites you to confront your past, embrace authenticity, and embark on a path to emotional healing.

Be sure to join us on opening night for COME ON BARBEE, LET’S GO PARTY to kick off this season-long initiative. Featuring immersive art installations by "Best of KC" nominated Mark Exline, Disco Funk DJ beats provided by legendary performer Leonard "Leonightus" Gayden, and a few surprise guests. On Saturday, bring the kids for an interactive reading and activity with Ms. Barbee's children's book, "VICTORIA WEARS A MASK".



The Real Barbee: Unmasked is a multifaceted project produced by Kansas City Public Theatre throughout the 2023-24 season. The November performances will launch a series of community facing projects including a residency and community partnership with EarlystART Schools and public school readings of Victoria’s companion children’s book Victoria Wears a Mask.

Performance Details:

When:

Friday, November 17 7:30pm Opening Night

“Come On Barbee, Let’s Go Party” Opening Reception to Follow

Saturday, November 18 1:00-2:30 "Victoria Wears a Mask" Interactive Children's Book Reading and Activities

7:30pm Performance

Sunday, November 19 2:30pm Performance

Community Tour to follow through February 2024.

Where:

The Black Box KC

1060 Union Ave, Kansas City, MO 64101

Tickets:

General Admission is free at the door.

A limited number of seats will be reserved for advance purchase; $25/seat or 4 for $80

Cast:

Victoria Barbee