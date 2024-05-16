2024 KC SuperStar Semifinals Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three former KC SuperStar finalists will serve as judges for the 2024 Semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 in The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

That evening, 22 high school singers* will compete for the 10 finalist spots for KC SuperStar, Kansas City’s premiere high school singing competition. The public is invited to attend and cheer on their favorite singers. This “American Idol” style singing competition is produced by The Jewish Community Center (The J) and is the organization’s largest fundraiser.

Now in its 15th year, KC Super Star finals will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman will be the celebrity host and performer at this year’s final event.

The Semifinals’ judges include Kate Cosentino, Anthony Fortino, and Jon Long. Cosentino, a finalist in 2014 and 2015, is recognized for her unique sound, fun-loving personality, and playful personality. Formerly from Kansas City, the Nashville-based Cosentino caught national attention as part of NBC’s “The Voice” and now performs across the country opening for musicians including Katy Perry, Brye, and Shauna Dean Cokeland.

Fortino was a KC SuperStar finalist in its inaugural year and has served as the emcee for the Semifinals the past two years. After college, Fortino performed in the Broadway National Tour of “Fun Home” and productions at various theaters across the country. Back in Kansas City, Fortino works in finance and he and his wife are the proud parents of two children. Fortino stays connected to music by performing with the 2023 International Champion Barbershop Quartet called Midtown.

A 2013 KC SuperStar finalist, Long remains involved in the music world. A singer and songwriter, Long produces his music as well as sings for a vast array of well-known producers and name brands on various music productions Long is a worship leader with Revive Music worship being a major focus in his career, John leads a church congregation in Kansas City every week.

Rich Linden, a well-known Kansas City DJ and entertainer, is the emcee for the Semifinals.

“June 6th's semifinals will showcase an awe-inspiring array of talent from our local Greater Kansas City high schools,” said David and Carol Porter, KC SuperStar’s 2024 co-chairs and longtime J members.

“From electrifying performances to breathtaking displays of skill, it's a testament to the boundless creativity and dedication of all these amazing finalists vying to make it to the top 10. We are truly honored to witness such talent firsthand,” the Porters said.

With the Semifinals just a few weeks away, the 22 singers are working with professional coaches preparing for their June 6 performances. Those planning to attend the free Semifinals performance are encouraged to bring a donation for Jewish Family Services’ Food Pantry. With two locations, the JFS Pantry provides food, personal care, and household items to more than 500 families each month, regardless of faith, age, culture or identity.

Over the years, hundreds of teen singers from across the region have participated in KC SuperStar, and several competitors have continued to perform professionally. KC SuperStar provides over $22,000 in scholarships to the Top 10 finalists. In addition to a $10,000 scholarship for the winner, other singers will be awarded scholarships, including $5,000 for second place, $2,500 for third place, $1,000 for fourth place, and $500 each for all other finalists.

As The J’s major fund-raising event, KC SuperStar provides financial assistance to members so they can participate in its many services such as the Child Development Center, J Camp, health and fitness, the arts, as well as meals and transportation for The J’s Heritage, Lifelong Learning for Adults 55+. A portion of funds raised goes to The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund supporting performing arts education and training programs for youth ages 14-21. Sponsorship opportunities are available; for more information, please visit https://www.thejkc.org/forms/support-the-j-s-annual-fundraiser-kc-superstar/.

KC SuperStar Semifinalists

Aubree Smith – Lenexa, KS

Bennett Chapman – Liberty, MO

Brianna Frohning – Overland Park, KS (Olathe)

Brynley Salts – Olathe, KS

Cameron Hargrove – Overland Park, KS

Corbin Newberry – Kansas City, MO

Desmond Walker III – Kansas City, MO

Faryn Clevenger – Lenexa, KS

Genevieve Anderson – Olathe, KS

Janelle Marshall – Blue Springs, MO

Jenna Holland – Kansas City, MO

Julianna Bowles – Olathe, KS

Leah Abai – Lenexa, KS

Lizzie Salin – Overland Park, KS

Magdalena Nguyen – Overland Park, KS

Mattie Henley – Overland Park, KS

Mia Cabrera Davila– Overland Park, KS

Rayna Key – Gladstone, MO

Rebecca Schmidt – Overland Park, KS

Rhaelin Green - Raytown, MO

Simon Claxton – Harrisonville, MO

Theshiona Fleming – Overland Park, KS





