First Act KC present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The SpongeBob musical is set to open at the Goppert Theatre at Avila University this May 23-26, 2024 presented by First Act Theatre Arts. First Act is set to close their 24th season with this fun, upbeat, and immersive show for all ages.

At the helm is veteran director, Michelle Evans, who had this to say about the production, " I have been directing for over 20 years and this musical is like no other. If there is one word that I can use to describe The SpongeBob Musical it would be EPIC. The music, the plot, the characters, everything is over the top and is sure to entertain audiences. However, there is a lot of heart in this show as well. I will be honest that when I was asked to direct this show I was not a fan of SpongeBob. Like some of you I just didn't "get it" and deemed it not my "thing". I will say that the music was the first thing that I fell in love with. The score is written by tons of pop and rock artists from Yolanda Adams, to T.I., the Plain White T's, Lady Antebellum ,Sara Bareilles and more. I mean every genera is represented in this one score. Once the music hooked me, I started to find the heart of this show and its message of hope and community. I promise, whether you are a fan or not, grab a ticket and come see this one. You won't be disappointed."

This cast of SpongeBob has already made a splash on social media with some viral videos that have taken Instagram and TikTok by storm over the last few weeks. Leading the cast is Kaitlyn Talken as SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie Lynn as Patrick Star, Rylie Simmons as Sandy the Squirrel, Evie Fisher as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Evan LeRoy as Plankton, and Jason James and Mr. Krabs.

Director Michelle Evans had this to say about the cast, "This cast of 31 is top notch. Most of them play numerous roles to cover all the citizens of Bikini Bottom and they do a fantastic job playing them all. They have worked so hard and brought their immense talents to this production. My leads are truly perfect for their roles and have done a wonderful job bringing the iconic elements of their animated characters to life but also putting themselves into the roles as well. They all have really brought this show to life, and I cannot wait for them to have an audience."

Rounding out the artistic team are Hillary Talken as Musical Director, Krista Pishny as Choreographer, Anna Rosell as Stage Manager and Brenda LaCour as Production Coordinator. The show runs approximately 2.5 hours with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets can be bought online at www.firstactkc.org or at the door.

To find out more about First Act Theatre Art you can visit their website at www.firstactkc.org.

Comments