Kansas City Ballet Announces Company's Intention to Commit to Culturally Appropriate Representations in The Nutcracker

Devon Carney, Artistic Director of Kansas City Ballet, today announced the Company's continued intention to commit to more culturally appropriate representations of Asians in presentations of The Nutcracker. Most notably, the artistic representations as seen through the Chinese Tea variation will continue to evolve away from stereotypes and outdated caricatures.

Carney stated, "We have long been committed to diversity and inclusiveness in all elements of the Company. Last year New York City Ballet made changes to its second act Chinese Tea variation, removing elements of racial caricature from the costumes, makeup and choreography. This has spurred a national effort, and we are pleased that Kansas City Ballet has joined the conversation along with the ranks of other companies to make these needed changes."

Kansas City Ballet's The Nutcracker opens Dec. 5 through 24 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, go to kcballet.org.

Founded in 1957, Kansas City Ballet is a 30-member professional ballet company under the leadership of Artistic Director Devon Carney and Executive Director Jeffrey J. Bentley. The company's mission is to establish Kansas City Ballet as an indispensable asset in its community through exceptional performances, excellence in dance training and quality community education programs for all ages.

Kansas City Ballet is home to Kansas City Ballet School with an enrollment of 2,000+ children and adults offering professional training for the career-minded student as well as for those simply seeking a healthy lifestyle.

Through the professional company, Second Company (KCB II & Trainees), and Community Engagement and Education programs for all ages, Kansas City Ballet seeks to nurture and develop their artists, audiences and students in the values inherent in the creativity, diversity and joy of dance.

Kansas City Ballet's home, the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity, in conjunction with its Resident Company status at the world-class Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, truly has positioned Kansas City as a destination for dance.





