Kansas City Automotive Museum & National WWI Museum and Memorial Present THE GREAT CAR SHOW

The Kansas City Automotive Museum and the National WWI Museum and Memorial will host The Great Car Show on Sunday, July 19 from 10 a.m. ­- 3 p.m.

In its fourth year, the event, which is presented by Porsche Kansas City, is expected to feature more than 200 vehicles of all makes/models, including classic cars, hot rods, exotic cars, muscle cars, antiques, military vehicles and more. In addition to featuring hundreds of cars, the event also includes food trucks and vendors.

Tickets for the event are $5 for adults, $2 for youth and free for children ages five and under. Combo tickets are also available, offering guests admission to The Great Car Show and discounted passes to the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The Great Car show is following all public health recommendations set by the City of Kansas City. Due to the event being outdoors coupled with the ability for social distancing, facemasks are encouraged, but not required. Facemasks will continue to be required inside the Museum.

For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit thegreatcarshow.com.

Proceeds from the event benefit both the Kansas City Automotive Museum and the National WWI Museum and Memorial, which are both non-profit organizations.

Details:

When: Sunday, July 19

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: National WWI Museum and Memorial

(Southeast Lawn)

2 Memorial Drive

Kansas City, MO 64108

Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You