Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces Script Contest for Underrepresented Young Writers

Kansas City Actors Theatre is hosting a contest, "KCART Amplify: BIPOC Edition," searching for high school and college level BIPOC (Black/Indigenous/People of Color) writers for our Radio Play series, Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre! Winners will be awarded $100 for their script and will have the chance to experience the process of producing a radio play from start to finish with some of Kansas City's finest professional actors and directors. Winning scripts will be fully-produced and aired on KKFI 90.1 FM and included as part of our Kansas City: Actors, Theatre radio theatre podcast. Runners-up will be awarded $50.

As part of our ongoing commitment to highlight the talent of local artists and expand our programming to reflect a diversity of stories and storytellers, we are looking for young BIPOC writers who are eager to share their work and challenge themselves as artists. While all high school and college level writers of all backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to submit written work, BIPOC (Black/Indigenous/People of Color) writers will be prioritized.

The contest will be divided into two categories: high school writers and college writers. We are looking for 10-12 minute radio plays to produce under our ongoing project, Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre. All genres and subject matters are encouraged. You can submit as many scripts as you like. All submissions must be original work by the writers.

Kansas City Actors Theatre is an artist-led and artist-driven theatre company with a mission to produce thought-provoking plays that explore, celebrate, and share what it is to be human, with sensitivity, intelligence, and humor. We nurture our local artistic community by employing the finest talents of Kansas City's diverse professional theatre community, which in turn makes Kansas City a more vibrant, vital place to live and work. Our latest project, Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre, features weekly episodes that include an all-new historical drama, "Kansas City: 1924," freshly-produced mystery, suspense, and comedy radio classics, and more! New episodes air on KKFI 90.1 at noon every Friday, with episodes also available online at www.kcactors.org/kcart.

The deadline to enter the Young Writers Contest is February 28th, 2021. Submissions will be collected through the contest webpage at http://www.kcactors.org/young-writers-contest/, which also features script examples, tips, and contest information.

Questions about the contest can be sent to submissions@kcactors.org.