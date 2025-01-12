KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORY Comes to Whim Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This February, Whim Productions will present the world premiere of Claire Carson's Kissing in the Grocery Store, a multimedia theater experience about love, loss, and the quest for courage to live authentically.

The moon is in conjunction or something. You miss your ex-girlfriend, and you're afraid to come out to your parents. You can read a self-help book, talk to a trusted friend, or be like Q and look to a YouTube Witch for a “letting go” spell.

Quinn, or Q, is a 20-something lesbian struggling to move on from their first queer relationship. Their ex ended the relationship because she couldn't be with someone who hides their true self from their family. The breakup ignites a comical and poignant battle between Q's inner voices, leading them to seek solace in a YouTube magic influencer.

KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE by Claire Carson (she/they) is a multimedia experience told through time shifts and movement. The story reminds us that coming out is often scary, even if your family is liberal. Carson describes the play as a “mix of humor, movement, magic, and poetry.” It is “for anyone who has ever battled themselves, grappled with their past, or yearned for a life filled with more joy, more honesty, and more room to grow.”

Directed by Diana Watts (she/her), the production features Trish Price (they/them), Sandy Osborn (she/her), Adriana Randall (they/them), and Megan Reynolds (she/her). Lighting design is by Austin VanWinkle (he/him), scenic design by Austin Cecil (he/him), costumes by Marian McClellan (she/her) and Patricia Reed (she/her), sound design and intimacy choreography by Kevin King (he/him).

Kissing in the Grocery Store is presented at Whim Space (415 Prospect Ave, Kansas City, MO) in historic Pendleton Heights. For full details, visit whimproductions.org.

