KC SuperStar Announces Winners; Jewish Community Center Raises Record Amount

Cara Parisi wins title of 2022 KC SuperStar.

Aug. 31, 2022  
The third time's the charm for Cara Parisi, who was chosen as the 2022 KC SuperStar! The Bishop Miege High School graduate had auditioned for the past two years but won the big prize this time around-a $10,000 scholarship.

This is the 13th year for KC SuperStar, a high school singing competition (ala "American Idol"/"The Voice") produced by The Jewish Community Center (The J). KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser, and this year raised a record $1.3 million. Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. The J continues to share a portion of KC SuperStar proceeds with the Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund; this year proceeds will also be shared with the University of Kansas Hillel. This year's event chairs were Michelle Cole and Kurt Kavanaugh.

Held at Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College, KC SuperStar's concluding event featured the top 10 finalists singing solos as well as group numbers with a Broadway theme. It was a nice connection to special celebrity guest Matt Doyle, who recently won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Jaime in "Company". In addition to introducing each finalist and doing a brief interview with them, Doyle entertained the audience with a mini concert that included his solo song from "Company".

In addition to Doyle's musical entertainment, 2021 KC SuperStar Darcie Hingula returned to perform for the audience, as well. Fox 4 Anchor Abby Eden joined Doyle as co-host.

The group of 10 finalists was whittled down to the top four singers by a three-judge panel of entertainment professionals - Lindsey Jones Pryor, Millie Nottingham and Richard McCroskey. The audience then voted for the top prize winners - Parisi taking the title prize followed by Maddox Bane, Second Place and winner of a $5,000 scholarship; Kate Meives in Third Place with a $2,500 scholarship and Stella Woodall with Fourth Place and a $1,000 scholarship. The remaining finalists each receive $500 scholarships.

The next morning Cara Parisi headed to the University of Alabama-Birmingham to study musical theatre while Maddox Bane, a Park Hill High School graduate, traveled to Boston Conservatory at Berklee to continue his musical theatre training. Third place winner Kate Meives is a senior at Olathe East High School. Fourth Place Winner Stella Woodall returns to Blue Valley Northwest High School, also for her senior year.

In its 13 years, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families. Thanks to the community's generosity, The J was able to provide $540,000 in financial aid. KC SuperStar is the largest fundraiser for The J.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City opened in 1914 in midtown Kansas City, Missouri and has grown and adapted to serve the changing needs of Greater Kansas City's Jewish and secular communities. Our mission is to build a strong, vibrant and inclusive community that enhances wellness, meaning, and joy, based on Jewish values, heritage, and culture. We are a welcoming community that embodies Jewish values in a safe and respectful environment. People of all ages and backgrounds learn and grow at our 'home away from home.' For more information, visit TheJKC.org.





