KC Ballet Announces THE HOLIDAY SHOW at Bolender Center

Kansas City Ballet will present The Holiday Show from December 4 – 20 at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity.

The first Kansas City Ballet production in the COVID era will be an all-new one hour show specifically designed to lift your spirits during the holidays. Even with face masks and social distancing, you'll feel the warmth of the holidays all around you.

Along with adding multiple new safety measures, seating capacity has been reduced from 180 to only 50 seats per show; therefore, due to extremely limited availability, these performances are expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Mon., Oct. 26th online at https://kcballet.org/events/the-holiday-show/ or by calling the Kansas City Ballet ticket office.

Please visit Kansas City Ballet Health and Safety Protocols for more details.

Please visit Kansas City Ballet The Holiday Show for further information.

