KC Ballet Announces KC Dance Day Virtual

Online registration for classes opens Tuesday, August 25.

Kansas City Ballet will kick-off its 63rd season with the 10th Annual KC Dance Day - Virtual. The entire day will feature FREE ONLINE dance performances, classes, demonstrations, and FUN for the whole family. The complete schedule can be found at KC Dance Day - Virtual Schedule.

PLEASE NOTE: everyone taking classes must register in advance. Online registration for classes opens Tuesday, August 25. Participants will receive a link to the class upon registration.

WHEN: Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: From the comfort of your own home! FREE virtual dance and fitness classes, performances and more can be found online at KC Dance Day - Virtual.

Founded in 1975, Kansas City Ballet is a professional ballet company led by Artistic Director Devon Carney and Executive Director Jeffrey J. Bentley. Kansas City Ballet is home to Kansas City Ballet School which, with an enrollment of more than 2,000 children and adults, offers professional training for the career-minded student as well as for those simply seeking a healthy lifestyle.

Through the professional company, Second Company (KCB II & Trainees), and community engagement and education programs, Kansas City Ballet seeks to nurture and develop artists, audiences, and students in the values inherent in the creativity, diversity, and joy of dance. The company's home, the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity, in conjunction with our Resident Company status at the world-class Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, positions Kansas City as a destination for dance. Visit www.kcballet.org/kansas-city-ballet-press-releases/ for more info.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You