HOLIDAY REFLECTIONS at Union Station Returns for 5th Historic Season

With the holiday season just around the corner, Union Station has announced the opening of advance ticket sales to Holiday Reflections. Presented by BOK Financial and supported by CPKC, Russell Stover, and PGAV, "Holiday Reflections" is set to return to Grand Plaza for its fifth consecutive year, spanning a remarkable 27,000 sq. ft. This enchanting experience will showcase towering lights, delightful displays, numerous adorned trees, Santa appearances, new, life-sized sparkling photo opportunities, a mini ride-on train, a holiday-themed VR ride, and much more.

“Last year, over 250,000 guests experienced our Holiday attractions. Whether they came to enjoy a Holiday Classic Movie in the Extreme Screen or walk through the enchanted, selfie-filled Holiday Reflections village, we were an integral part of memory-making for our guests,” George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station, said. “We truly are a Holiday destination Kansas City looks forward to experiencing each year. Union Station has become Kansas City's Home for the Holidays for families across the Metro and beyond. With the wonderful support of BOK Financial – as presenting sponsor – along with a lineup of stellar supporting sponsors, we're able to deliver a truly unique experience that's both affordable and magical for all ages.”



In response to early demand, Union Station is opening tickets NOW so guests can lock in plans early and ensure they, once again, are part of this beloved Kansas City tradition.

Holiday Reflections will open on November 22nd, 2024, and run through January 1st, 2025. Tickets are priced at $10 every day*, making it an affordable experience for individuals, families, and group outings. Operating hours are from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with the final entry at 7:00 PM. Guest favorites returning include the mini-ride-on train, Santa appearances, spectacular holiday-themed photo ops and the beloved model trains.*Excludes preservation fee.

In the coming weeks, Station officials plan to share the full line-up of holiday events, including the return of Tinsel and Tinis' (adult night Holiday pop-up bar in Holiday Reflections), as well as additional activities for the 2024 season. Plus, sneak peeks of new displays and photo ops as part of “Holiday Reflections” will be released. Don't miss out on this heartwarming Kansas City tradition!

Union Station wishes to thank the presenting sponsor of Holiday Reflections, BOK Financial, and the supporting sponsors CPKC, Russell Stover and PGAV for the opportunity to create endless holiday traditions for our community.

To purchase tickets to Holiday Reflections click here.

About Union Station Kansas City

Union Station Kansas City – a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – is a 108-year-old historical landmark and celebrated civic asset renovated and reopened to the public in 1999. Recently awarded “Favorite Attraction,” “Favorite Family-Friendly Attraction,” and “Favorite Historic Attraction,” the organization – dedicated to science education, celebration of community, and preservation of history – is home to Kansas City's internationally-awarded Science City; the new Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium; the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre; the popular Model Railroad Experience; City Stage featuring live theater; and a selection of unique shops and restaurants. Union Station is also home to prominent area civic organizations and businesses, and regularly hosts world-class traveling exhibitions and was proud to host the 2015 Royals World Series Championship Parade/Rally and the 2020 and 2023 Chiefs Super Bowl Parades/Rallies plus the 2023 NFL Draft. Awarded “Top Banquet Facilities in KC” by KC Business Journal, the facility annually hosts hundreds of community events and private celebrations of all sizes. Visit unionstation.org for details. Also, follow us on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, and YOUTUBE.

