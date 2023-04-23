Folly Theater to Present HITS! THE MUSICAL on Tuesday

The Folly Theatre will present Hits! The Musical on Tuesday, April 25th at 7:30pm.

Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, present Hits! The Musical - 90 minutes of pure joy with extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes, and state-of-the-art lighting and sound that will leave you amazed. Imagine songs like "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," "Hero," "I Will Always Love You," "Singing In The Rain," and nearly 80 more of America's most iconic songs performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. The cast of 29, ages 10-22, was selected from a nationwide audition of over 7,000 individuals. Their talent is exceptional, and the energy is unsurpassed. This show is an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

Hits! The Musical is for individuals of all ages and will leave you dancing in the aisles. Don't miss America's next great musical!

Tickets start at just $25! Buy Tickets Now.