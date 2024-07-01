Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes To The White Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Disney's The Little Mermaid" will come to The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The J (Jewish Community Center) on Saturday, July 6, where it will run for 14 performances on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays through July 28. The White Theatre is located at The J - 5801 W. 115th Street, in Overland Park, KS.

Tickets are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org and start at just $18. Performance dates and times include:

Wednesdays: July 10, 17 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays: July 11, 18 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: July 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays: July 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.

Following the Sunday, July 21 performance, a special "Under The Sea Party" will be held in the Multi-Activity Center, adjacent to The White Theatre, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy craft activities, a photo booth, food, and appearances by the show's performers. Children's tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and accompanying adults are free.

Throughout the run of the show, guests who bring a food item for the Jewish Family Services Food Pantry will receive a discounted ticket to the show. More information on what items are most needed can be found at jfskc.org/food-pantry.

Guy Gardner directs this talented cast of seasoned veterans and newcomers to The White Theatre stage. Gardner himself is not new to The White Theatre, having directed "Matilda" and "The Addams Family," both in 2022, and has performed on the stage in "Kinky Boots," "Anything Goes" and "Spamalot."

As director, Gardner and his team are responsible for creating 'under the sea' magic, including the illusion of swimming on stage.

"Swimming in the show has been an artistic choice at so many theatres in so many different ways," Gardner said. "In this production, I believe the audience will understand when we are truly underwater, and when we are above. Actors will move their bodies in certain ways when 'Under The Sea,' and a few of them may swim right in the middle of what we consider 'thin air!'"

"Disney's The Little Mermaid" cast is led by Lacy Goettling, as Ariel. This will be Goettling's debut on The White Theatre stage. Austin Skibbie is making their debut as well, taking on the role of sea villain Ursula.

Goettling and Skibbie are joined by Zane Champie as Prince Eric, who recently starred in The White Theatre's production of "Kinky Boots" as Charlie Price. Other veterans include Donald Davis as King Triton, Hew McKoy as Sebastian, Louisa Bartlett as Flounder, Meredith Hollan as Flotsam/Ursula Understudy, Alex Gumminger as Chef Louis/Scuttle Understudy, Kayleen Spear as Andrina/Ariel Double, Alana Shields as Aquata, A.J. Valle as Atina, and Mandy Dulny as Adella.

Other newcomers to The White Theatre include Chip Buckner as Grimsby, Ellen Welander as Scuttle, Morgan Ball as Jetsam, Theresa Chambers as Arista, and Natalia Monteiro as Allana.

Tristan Jacobson, Jacob Valle, Tyler Taylor, Miles Wirth, Nathan Anderson and Topher Michael round out the cast as the sailor ensemble. Many of the cast look forward to performing in a production that meant much to them growing up.

"The stage production of 'The Little Mermaid' has all of the heart and wonder that the original movie did," Gardner said. "Whether you are remembering it from the past, or discovering it in the present, you will leave with a smile on your face. I think audiences should be ready for a few hours of pure entertainment!"

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.

But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. "Disney's The Little Mermaid offers a fantastic creative opportunity for rich costumes and sets, as well as the chance to perform some of the best-known songs from the past 30 years.

"Disney's The Little Mermaid" is generally suitable for all ages and does contain some moments of mild fantasy violence.

The White Theatre wraps up the 2023-24 season with "Tree of Life," a new play by Victor Wishna, which runs Sept. 14-22. The 20th season lineup for 2024-2025 is on sale now. More information can be found at TheWhiteTheatre.org.

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Auditions for musicals and plays produced at The White Theatre are announced online and on Facebook.

The White Theatre features fully accessible seating, assistive listening devices, secured entrances, and lots of free parking. Tickets are available online at TheWhiteTheatre.org and at the box office, which is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the show on performance days.

