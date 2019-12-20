Celebrate The First Night Of Hanukkah At The Glow Party

Hanukkah Glow Party is back for its fourth year! Since it began in 2015, Hanukkah Glow Party has become a mainstay holiday event for families.

"I can't think of a better way to begin our holiday than the Hanukkah Glow Party," said Amy Gale, who is co-chairing the event with Baree Nottberg. "It's always so much fun for everyone, and this year's special guest will make it even more exciting!"

The special guest Gale is referring to is none other than children's recording artist and PJ Library national celebrity spokesperson Rick Recht. Recht is the top-touring Jewish artist today, performing more than 125 concerts each year across the country.

Recht will be singing songs from his hit children's albums, Look at Me! and Free to Be the Jew in Me. His performance will include a fun, interactive concert featuring on-stage participation from the kids.

"It's not just the kids that love Rick's music, parents and grandparents do too," said Nottberg. "He really brings all generations together, so it's very special to have him celebrating Glow Party with us."

In addition to Recht's performance, Hanukkah Glow Party will include crafts, games, photo booth and glow in the dark fun! There will also be a sensory-friendly area, and a baby zone for the youngest guests. Sufganyiot (jelly donuts), hot chocolate and other kosher snacks will be provided.

Hanukkah Glow Party is from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at the Jewish Community Campus. The event kicks off with a community menorah lighting in the JCC lobby at 4:15. Tickets are $18 per family; please RSVP at jewishfederation.org/GlowParty19.





