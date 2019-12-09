BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards Update: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%

Sheridan Mirador - GREASE - Stage Right 12%

Juan Deras - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Lawrence 9%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Zach Faust - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 13%

Alan Gillespie - THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre 9%

Darrington Clark - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 9%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 17%

Jacob Jackson - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 12%

Terrace Wyatt Jr - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 10%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre 21%

Darrington Clark - WHOSE YOUR BAHGDADDY - The Unicorn 10%

Kip Niven - DRACULA - Kansas City Actors Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 17%

Alexa Morgan - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 7%

Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stage Right 7%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Chioma Anyanwu - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 11%

Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 10%

Katie Gilchrist - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 9%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 22%

Sarah Montoya - INHERIT THE WIND - The White Theatre 15%

Megan McCranie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 10%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep 21%

Vanessa Serrano - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 20%

Sabrina Stewart - THE LIGHT BURNS BLUE - Stageplay 15%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 22%

Tyler Eisenriche - GREASE - Stage Right 13%

Evan Lovelace - ROCK OF AGES - The Barn Players 8%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Madison Shelley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%

Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts 17%

Andrew Grayman-Parkhurst - BILLY ELLIOT - Spinning Tree Theatre 14%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 21%

Aly Brooke - GREASE - Stage Right 17%

Kelly Urschel - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Faust Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 29%

Libby Bradley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 29%

Sarah Oliver - NELLY DON - Nelly Don Theatricals 20%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Mark Sweezey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 15%

Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right 12%

Chris McCoy - MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 10%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Sarah Crawford - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 20%

Kyle Hatley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 17%

Christopher McCoy - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 16%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 25%

Chris McCoy - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 9%

Jessica Franz - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 9%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Marissa Wolf - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 18%

Missy Koonce - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Unicorn 18%

Bob Paisley - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 13%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 13%

THE LION KING - Stage Right 13%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Arts Asylum 7%

Best Musical (Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 20%

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 17%

THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Emily Bennett - THE LION KING - Stage Right 15%

Laura VanLeeuwen - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 14%

Langston HemenwayShawnee - MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 10%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 30%

THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 25%

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 23%

Best New Work

GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 37%

OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 19%

WHOS YOUR BAGDADDY - The Unicorn 13%

Best New Work (Non-Professional)

GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 52%

THE GIVER - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 14%

EMILY THE MUSICAL - KC Fringe Festival 10%

Best New Work (Professional)

OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 67%

DNR - TLR 20%

#ROYCE - KC Rep 13%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 28%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 20%

HOLMES AND WATSON - Theatre Lawrence 9%

Best Play (Professional)

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 21%

FRIDA - KC Rep 15%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 14%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Chris Shanklin - THE LION KING - Stage Right 28%

Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 18%

Nathan Wyman - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 11%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Emily Swenson - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 46%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 38%

Karen Paisley - SEVEN GUITARS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 16%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Alex Perry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 21%

Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right 15%

Rachael Carney - THE LION KING - Stage Right 10%

