WHEN THE WIND BLOWS Comes to the New National Theatre in Tokyo

NNT Drama Studio was established in April 2005 with the objective of training the next generation of theatre actors. The play is led by a faculty of experts in theatrical education and prominent theatre makers from inside and out side of Japan.

The NNT Drama Studio has annually presented reading performances during the summer, delving into Japan's historical wars that must not be forgotten and the preciousness of living in peace, a theme that underpins our everyday lives.

This summer, they will perform "WHEN THE WIND BLOWS" written by Raymond Briggs, famous for his picture book "The Snowman".

"WHEN THE WIND BLOWS" unfolds the story of a tranquil couple living in rural England, depicting the days following the arrival of news about the outbreak of world war and the imminent threat of nuclear missiles. It quietly yet profoundly speaks to us about the irreplaceable value of peace amid the looming tensions of today's global landscape, where the spectres of war and nuclear perils persist.

Anticipate the new reading performances, a collaboration between the esteemed director Tanaka Maiko, known for her meticulous and thoughtful direction, and the 18th generation of trainees embarking on their inaugural stage experience.

