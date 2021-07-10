Kazue Kiyono Will Host an Online Musical Workshop

A New York-based singer who has performed at famous concert halls such as Carnegie Hall, 54 Below, and Birdland, and a screenwriter and lyricist who has produced major events in Japan, including Tokyo Disney Resort, and is currently enrolled in a prestigious New York graduate school, will hold an online musical workshop. The event will be held in Japanese only.

In this workshop, participants will learn the stories and song structures of famous musicals and work on actually constructing the music with instructors who are graduate/student of prestigious music schools in New York, the home of musicals, and work on actually constructing the music.

When the first workshop was held this winter, it received a lot of support from major stage performers and producers in Japan.

This is an ideal program for current and aspiring professional artists, instructors, and anyone involved in production.

Sun, July 25 12pm-2pm

Sat, July 31 8pm-10pm

(Both times in Japan. Same content.)

Fee ¥1,500 Japanese yen(tax included)

Click here for details and application.

Momo Akashi majored in Musical Writing and Lyrics at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Prior to enrolling at NYU, she worked in event production and character branding for Tokyo Disney Resort and other major Japanese companies. She is currently enrolled at NYU, where she produces 20-minute musicals and podcast musicals.

Kazue Kiyono studied performing arts at the New School University in New York. She made her Carnegie Hall debut while still in school, and has performed as a registered artist with Tony Award-winning actors and Grammy Award-winning singers every year, and has performed at Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and Off-Broadway. She is a special lecturer for the Broadway Seminar at one of the most prestigious schools in Japan, Tokyo School of Music and five other affiliated schools.