特集：御堂筋ランウェイ2024 & 大阪・光の饗宴2024開宴式

Curious about what it's like to be part of an English-language theater group in Japan? In this blog, I’ll share my experience with MODEL PRODUCTION (MP), a student-led theater organization founded on the concept of “English through Drama.” MP is unique in Japan, where students communicate entirely in English while producing a full-scale musical. I participated as part of the costume and makeup team, learning how to navigate language barriers and production challenges along the way. I’ll also give you a preview of MP25’s theme, “Just Be You,” set to debut in May. If you're a student in Tokyo with a passion for theater, MP is an incredible community to be part of!