独占インタビュー: 岩本照（Snow Man）と演者・演出家・振付師としての舞台「少年たち」

​​​​​​​Hikaru Iwamoto: In the stage production 'SHONENTACHI 2023: Through The Darkness,' (Click here to see Review: SHONENTACHI 2023: THROUGH THE DARKNESS) which opened on October 4th with the lead role played by the members of Bishonen, Hikaru took on the sole responsibility for the stage's composition, direction, and choreography for his first time. He also appeared in the previous stage productions of the 'SHONENTACHI' series and its 2019 film adaptation. 'SHONENTACHI' has been evolving and continuing to the present day since its first performance in 1969. Hikaru, who debuted in 2020 as the leader of Snow Man, is active in various fields, including music, stage performances, variety shows, YouTube, films, and magazines. Some of his notable works cover the musical 'Catch Me If You Can' (2022), the film 'My Boyfriend in Orange' (2002), and 'Osomatsu-san' (2022). Additionally, he and his fellow group members appear on the TBS show 'Sore Snow Man ni Yarasete Kudasai(それSnow Manにやらせて下さい)' every Friday and on the 'Snow Man no Su no Manma(Snow Manの素のまんま)' show on Nippon Cultural Broadcasting every Thursday. In the fitness magazine 'Tarzan,' he has been serializing 'Muscle Bard Hikaru Iwamoto’s Betrayal Work Out Method(筋肉吟遊詩人・岩本照 裏切りの筋トレ・メソッド)” since 2018.