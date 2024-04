独占インタビュー： Aぇ! group 小島健、喜劇「おいでよ！ミナミ笑店街」を作・演出

THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL : The worldwide smash hit film 'THE BODYGUARD,' starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, is brought to the stage. May J., who participated in NHK's “Kohaku Uta Gassen(紅白歌合戦)”, portrays the singer Rachel, a role originally played by Whitney in the movie, alongside Seiko Niizuma in a double cast. The show features numerous hit songs, including the Grammy-winning 'I Will Always Love You' and the iconic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' familiar from the movie. Ryohei Otani, known for his solid acting in films and dramas, takes on the role of the bodyguard protecting Rachel, delivering a grand romantic suspense musical adorned with well-known melodies. After the main performance, there's a showtime where the entire cast interacts with the audience, creating an electric atmosphere together.