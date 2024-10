公演レポート：SNOW MAN渡辺 & SIXTONES森本 出演、堂本光一演出「DREAM BOYS」

The Musical Catch Me if You Can : The musical adaptation of the classic film directed by Steven Spielberg, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks and garnered widespread acclaim. In Japan, it was performed in 2022, starring Hikaru Iwamoto, and directed by Ikko Ueda. The stylish choreography and memorable singing received garnered great praise. Following its original run, Hikaru reprises his role as the genius con artist Frank, showcasing his impressive singing, dancing, and acting skills. Eisaku Yoshida, a mainstay of Japanese television and film, continues in his role as the FBI agent Hanratty, who is determined to catch Frank.