World Premiere of ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to ABET

This lively premiere adaptation features a spirited troupe of performers telling Carroll's classic story in the style of an old-time seaside music hall. An inventive, whimsical show for the whole family.

adapted by DAVE Alan Thomas

based on the classic by Lewis Carroll

lyrics by DAVE Alan Thomas

music by AJ NEAHER

("DREAMING" based on a poem by Lewis Carroll)

directed by KELBY SIDDONS

musical direction and keyboardist: AJ NEAHER

Tickets:

ONLINE: $24 adults | $12 under 18 | AT DOOR: $25 adults | $15 under 18

www.abettheatre.com or call 249-7177

House opens 30 minutes before curtain





