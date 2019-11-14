WICKED Announces Lottery for $25 Seats at Times-Union Center

A day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for Wicked, which is returning to the Times-Union Center with performances from Thursday, November 21 - December 1.

Two and one-half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the Times-Union Center box office will have their names placed in a lottery drum; thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only. This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets.

Performance Schedule:



Week one

Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 at 7 p.m.

Week two

Monday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 1 at 1:30 p.m.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of

Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another

young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood,

and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is

exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of

friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For

Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical

of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains,

heart, and courage."

Having recently celebrated its 16th anniversary on Broadway, Wicked is the winner

of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony

Awards. Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the

world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia,

New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland

and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German,

Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $4.6 billion in

global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen

Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony

Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne

Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The

Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com





