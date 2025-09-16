 tracker
The Miramar Cultural Center to Present AFTER 7 WITH REGINA BELLE

The event will take place on Friday, October 10.

By: Sep. 16, 2025
The Miramar Cultural Center to Present AFTER 7 WITH REGINA BELLE Image
R&B lovers don't miss an unforgettable evening at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, October 10 at 8 pm.   The multi-award winning After 7 artists will be offering fans the ultimate After 7 experience and will be joined by singer, songwriter and Grammy Award winner Regina Belle. 

Sing along to timeless After 7 hits including “Ready or Not”, “Can't Stop” and “All I Want is You” during a night of smooth vocals and soulful classics.  Complementing After 7 is Regina Belle known for her hits “Baby Come to Me”, “If I Could” and “Make It Like It Was”.  

The event is hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne and presented by the Miramar Cultural Center.  Tickets start at $75.  




