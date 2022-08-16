Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

Grumpy Old Men has opened at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining! The musical based on the 1993 movie follows two (as you guessed it) grumpy old men, John Gustafson (James A. Skiba) and Max Goldman (Todd Fenstermaker). The two had been feuding for decades, which all started with a woman they both liked. Years later, a new woman comes to town, and they are both vying for her affection.

The main characters, John (Skiba) and Max (Fenstermaker) have great comedic chemistry. I could see the 1993 characters every time they referred to one another has "Putz" or "Moron." It takes great courage to step into roles originated by Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, but the two did it well. One of my favorite scenes of theirs was their fight scene as Max (Fenstermaker) learns that John (Skiba) is hitting it off with the new woman in Town, Ariel (Jodie Langel).

The romantic relationship between John (Skiba) and Ariel (Langel) was also on point. Langel did a wonderful job of overexaggerating the character originated by Anne-Margaret in the 1993 film. It gave those in the audience who may have not seen the film an opportunity to understand exactly who this woman is and what kind of life she has led, that of a bohemian artist. I loved their scene in "The Mirror Lies." It beautifully captures the feelings the two have of getting older and attempting to keep on living, though those around them are passing. Another relationship we get to watch grow is between John's daughter Melanie (Hailey Hendrickson) and Max's son Jacob (Carson Matte). We watch them fight their feelings for each other by finding other dreams in California and New York, respectively. However, it is obvious they have feelings for each other.

The character that made most everyone laugh, whether nervous, embarrassed, or in absolute hysterics was "Grandpa" Gustafson (Joe Anderson). Imagine a grandpa, with absolutely no filter, spouting off some real risqué lines, and that is "Grandpa" Gustafson. Anderson, whose last credit was Edgar in King Lear 50 years ago, did a wonderful job playing this character. His timing is impeccable.

Overall, the show will have audiences laughing and appreciate the time we have while we have it. Grumpy Old Men will be at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through September 25th!