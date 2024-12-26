Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards
RIDE THE CYCLONE Sets Official Residency At Theatre South Playhouse

Ride The Cyclone began its Central Florida premiere on February 29th, 2024.

Dec. 26, 2024
RIDE THE CYCLONE Sets Official Residency At Theatre South Playhouse Image
Theatre South Playhouse will continue to present RIDE THE CYCLONE as its official residency.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of a group of teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller, The Amazing Karnak, invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other - the chance to return to life. With book, music, and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond this dark comedy musical is a funny and moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

"Ride The Cyclone" has been thrilling and delighting audiences since its Central Florida premiere on February 29th, 2024. Audiences have been enthusiastically responding to the show and coming back over and over. In true cult musical fashion, some are even dressing up in costumes and bringing the cast special gifts.

For more information, please call 407-601-4380 or email Admin@TheatreSouthplayhouse.org. Theatre South Playhouse is located at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips at 7601 Della Drive, Suite 15, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit, TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org.




