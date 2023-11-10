Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse

The production is playing now through December 3, 2023 at the historic Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Actors’ Playhouse presents the highly anticipated Florida Premiere of Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas, a new play by celebrated Miami writers Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia. The production is playing now through December 3, 2023 at the historic Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables.

Check out photos below!

Richard Blanco, renowned as the poet for Barack Obama's second inauguration, collaborated with award-winning playwright Vanessa Garcia to create Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas. Their heartfelt and humorous play takes audiences on a journey from Miami to Maine and back to Miami. It explores the life of Beatriz, a Cuban American baker in Maine, as she grapples with the decision of whether to remain within the close-knit community she's built or to reunite with her estranged mother in Miami. Along the way, Beatriz rediscovers her sense of belonging as she blends the recipes of her childhood with the raw ingredients of her new hometown.

Blanco, recognized as the fifth Presidential Inaugural Poet in U.S. history by President Obama and honored with the National Humanities Medal by President Biden in 2023, also holds the distinction of being the inaugural Poet Laureate of Miami-Dade County. Garcia, an established rising star in the world of theater, has gained widespread acclaim for her recent works, including the immersive sensation The Amparo Experience, lauded as "Miami's Hottest Ticket" by People en Español. Her other recent plays include Jenna & The Whale at Ground Floor Theatre and #GRACED at Zoetic Stage, which received a 2023 Carbonell Awards nomination for Outstanding New Work, Play, or Musical for its recent premiere.

The stellar cast features Melissa Ann Hubicsak (The Amparo Experience, Broadway Factor/BACARDÍ; Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, Ronnie Larsen Presents – Carbonell Award nomination) as Beatriz, JL Rey (Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas, Portland Stage; Ybor City the Musical, NY) as Tio Eme, Conor Walton (Bright Star, Actors’ Playhouse; Pageant, Island City Stage) as Blake, Elizabeth Price (What the Constitution Means to Me, City Theatre; Misery, Empire Stage) as Georgie, Michael Gioia (Refuge, Theatre Lab; Grand Horizons, Boca Stage) as Maynard, and Barbara Bonilla (El Huracan, GableStage; The Savannah Sipping Society, Empire Stag) as Marilyn.

Directed by Actors’ Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, the creative team for Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas includes Scenic Design by Brandon Newton, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Reidar Sorensen, Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura and Stage Management by Amy London.

To purchase tickets for this limited engagement, call (305) 444-9293 or visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Alberto Romeu

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz) and Conor Walton (Blake).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Elizabeth Price (Georgie), Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz) and JL Rey (Tio Eme).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz) and JL Rey (Tio Eme).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Elizabeth Price (Georgie) and Conor Walton (Blake).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Elizabeth Price (Georgie), JL Rey (Tio Eme) and Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Barbara Bonilla (Marilyn).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Conor Walton (Blake) and Michael Gioia (Maynard).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Conor Walton (Blake), JL Rey (Tio Eme), Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz), Michael Gioia (Maynard) and Elizabeth Price (Georgie).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Elizabeth Price (Georgie) and Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Conor Walton (Blake), Michael Gioia (Maynard), JL Rey (Tio Eme), Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz) and Elizabeth Price (Georgie).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Barbara Bonilla (Marilyn) and Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz).

Photos: SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS Opens At Actors' Playhouse
Michael Gioia (Maynard), JL Rey (Tio Eme), Melissa Ann Hubicsak (Beatriz), Conor Walton (Blake) and Elizabeth Price (Georgie).




Recommended For You