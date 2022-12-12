Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL On Sale At The FSCJ Artist Series

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour!

Dec. 12, 2022  

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, present PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on February 15-19, 2023, for seven (7) performances at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale NOW at fscjartistseries.org.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, present PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on February 15-19, 2023, for seven (7) performances at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL also continues to run to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in London's West End.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

All performances of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL. Performances for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are February 15-19, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.




Review: ELF: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Photo
Review: ELF: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
The musical is a fun time for the whole family!
ELF THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts in December Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts in December
This year the FSCJ Artist Series will present its first Broadway show of the season, Elf the Musical, to help usher in the holidays. ELF will be performed at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts for eight (8) performances between December 6 and 11. 
FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents ALADDIN This January Photo
FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents ALADDIN This January
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and FSCJ Artist Series, has announced the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin. The performance is on Friday, January 10, 2023.
DIRTY DANCING Comes to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Tonight Photo
DIRTY DANCING Comes to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Tonight
Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny as global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), GEA Live, Karl Sydow and FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, have announced Dirty Dancing in Concert, celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage.

More Hot Stories For You


ELF THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts in DecemberELF THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts in December
November 30, 2022

This year the FSCJ Artist Series will present its first Broadway show of the season, Elf the Musical, to help usher in the holidays. ELF will be performed at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts for eight (8) performances between December 6 and 11. 
FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents ALADDIN This JanuaryFSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents ALADDIN This January
November 29, 2022

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and FSCJ Artist Series, has announced the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin. The performance is on Friday, January 10, 2023.
DIRTY DANCING Comes to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts TonightDIRTY DANCING Comes to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Tonight
November 18, 2022

Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny as global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), GEA Live, Karl Sydow and FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, have announced Dirty Dancing in Concert, celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Announced As Part Of FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway LineupTHE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Announced As Part Of FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Lineup
November 16, 2022

FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents The Price Is Right Live on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.
The Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show Featuring The Works Of Late Animator Ron Campbell to be Presented at Gallery 725The Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show Featuring The Works Of Late Animator Ron Campbell to be Presented at Gallery 725
November 15, 2022

The Beatles along with Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats, Jetsons, Flintstones, & much more are among the artwork on display and all based on the 50-year career of the late Ron Campbell at Gallery 725.
share