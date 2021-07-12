JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Will Be Performed at Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts This Month

The Florida State College at Jacksonville High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience is celebrating its 15th year providing theatre opportunities to 7th-12th graders in the First Coast area. This summer, more than 40 student performers and technicians will train with professional theatre artists in preparation for our production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads ("Those Canaan Days"), to country-western ("One More Angel in Heaven") and calypso ("Benjamin Calypso"), along with the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

Appropriate for all audiences and groups, Joseph is performed hundreds of times a year by schools across North America, the U.K. and around the world.

Performances will take place at Florida State College at Jacksonville, South Campus, Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts, 11901 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246.

Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat:

$25 for Reserved Seating

$20 for Florida State College at Jacksonville students and employees (with valid ID)

Limit 4 discounted tickets per valid ID.

For tickets to Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, purchase online at fscjartistseries.org or call the Wilson Center for the Arts Box Office at (904) 646-2222, Monday - Thurs. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. or email wilson-center@fscj.edu