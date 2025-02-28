FSCJ Artist Series Will Present SWAN LAKE, Il Volo and More In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, March 5, FSCJ Artist Series will kick-off with The Righteous Brothers Farewell Tour. The Righteous Brothers Lovin' Feelin' Farewell Tour, a musical odyssey, spanning the early days of rock and roll, the era of Blue-Eyed Soul and as far reaching as the movie Dirty Dancing.

Thursday, March 6, Stayin' Alive – A Night With The Bee Gees will return to give us all ‘Saturday Night Fever' along with all the other Jive Talkin' music they made. STAYIN' ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of it's kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and imagery. STAYIN' ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra. STAYIN' ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees.

Friday, March 7, The Italian Operatic Singing Trio, Il Volo, will grace the stage of the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. The internationally acclaimed trio continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their extraordinary vocal talents and timeless music. Comprising Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto, and Gianluca Ginoble, Il Volo has achieved remarkable success since their debut in 2009.

Sunday, March 9 at 3:00 p.m. experience“Swan Lake,” presented by Classical Arts Entertainment and performed by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine. A full-scale production features Tchaikovsky's legendary score. Book your tickets now and be transported into a world of enchantment, where the beauty of dance and the power of love intertwine.

