FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Announces NOMINATE A STAR Contest

FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville is recognizing those that have gone above and beyond to keep us all safe, healthy and productive during this challenging time. Fans will have the opportunity to nominate nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers, grocery workers, delivery drivers, etc. that have made a difference in their community.

ENTRY METHOD

To nominate a star, fans must complete a brief online form here. The form includes fields for the nominator's name & contact information (email/phone), the nominee's name and 50 words on why the nominee is a local star.

KEY DATES

Entries open - 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 3, 2020 Entries close - 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 31, 2020

PRIZE

There will be a total of five winners. Each winner will receive four tickets to an upcoming show when Broadway returns to Jacksonville.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Contest nomination period begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on August 3, 2020 and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 31, 2020. Must be 18 or older and U.S. or DC resident to participate. Limit five (5) nominations per entrant. Entrants may not nominate themselves. Total approximate retail value of all prizes is $1,700. See Official Rules at woobox.com/hdk5au/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, nomination guidelines, prize information and other details. Sponsor: The John Gore Organization, Inc.

For questions please contact Mariessa Garrett at mariessa.garrett@fscjartistseries.org.

