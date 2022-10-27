ELF THE MUSICAL Announced As Part Of Broadway in Jacksonville Series
This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.
Broadway in Jacksonville Series sponsored by VyStar Credit Union presents ELF THE MUSICAL, the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole.
Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.
Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award® nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).
More Hot Stories For You
October 24, 2022
Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series will present Ghost Factory, performed by the award-winning duo Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer of Bridgman/Packer Dance of New York City, on Oct. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the HCC Ybor City Mainstage Theatre.
KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Will Play Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Week
October 16, 2022
KILLER QUEEN - A Tribute to Queen will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center).
Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!
October 13, 2022
Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the 'cost to repair is daunting', according to Tweets.
STOMP Comes To Jax February 4, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
October 11, 2022
The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents STOMP. The international percussion sensation will perform at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 3 & 8 p.m.
The DJANGO FESTIVAL ALL STARS Come to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts in November
October 4, 2022
The Django Festival All Stars, a group of renowned French jazz musicians, have wowed audiences in venues across North America including the Kennedy Center, New York's Birdland Jazz Club and Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Jazz Festival, and the Newport Jazz Festival.