David Foster & Katharine McPhee Will Perform The Kat and Dave Show In Jacksonville This Winter

16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are hitting the road together and will perform live at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

(formerly the Times-Union Center) on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7:00p.m.



Foster and McPhee are performing their viral Instagram show live around the country.

Coming directly from their living room to the stage, this intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with David's hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble etc. and Kat's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash and Waitress. Plus, some of their favorites that they just love!

DAVID FOSTER is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy

Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and

Three Oscar nominations for "Best Original Songs," Foster has earned a reputation as a

keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of

Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan. Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character "Betty Boop." He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller "Lucky Us."

KATHARINE MCPHEE can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Original Series

Country Comfort. Previously she starred as 'Paige Dineen' on the CBS' spy drama Scorpion and was featured in NBC's award-winning musical series Smash, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Her other television credits include CSI: NY, Community, and Family Guy. Katharine appeared on the big screen in Relativity's Shark Night 3D and Columbia's romantic comedy The House Bunny. In addition to her acting career, she finds great success in the music space after her turn on Season 5 of American Idol. Katharine's first single debuted at #2 on the Billboard's Hot Singles Sales chart. Her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008. Katharine also has a presence in theater, having recently starred in both the Broadway and West End productions of Waitress.

Join the FSCJ Artist Series eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications when

tickets for this show as well as all FSCJ Artist Series events go on sale. Get more info at

fscjartistseries.org/e-club.

fscjartistseries.org

To order tickets by phone, call FSCJ Artist Series Box Office:

(904) 632-5000

M-Thurs. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fri 10 am - 1 p.m.