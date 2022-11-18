DIRTY DANCING Comes to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Tonight

Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny as global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), GEA Live, Karl Sydow and FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, have announced Dirty Dancing in Concert, celebrating the film's 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic!

Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

Tickets are still available for Dirty Dancing in Concert at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. The show will be held at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts located at 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32202.