BWW Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

Ain't Misbehavin' is "Spreading Rhythm Around" Jacksonville. The Tony Award-Winning Musical honoring Fats Wallers' and the heyday of the Harlem jazz scene is currently showing at Alhambra. This musical stands out from many other because it does not have a plot to follow but is a combination of much of Wallers' music in one show. I personally did not know much of the music and the time period it was produced, and I believe it would have affected my experience greatly. If this is a time period and genre you are interested in, you will greatly enjoy the show!

The cast was great and truly looked like they enjoyed performing these numbers, as well as performing with each other. They all did a great job in conveying what each song needed, such as humor in "Your Feet's Too Big That Ain't Right", or emotional in "Black and Blue". Each person played two characters, but because there was not a strong story line audience may not follow that there are character changes.

It was refreshing to have a live band on stage. They were incredibly talented and made the show more authentic. The characters even joked around with them during their performances.

Ain't Misbehavin' is unconventional compared to many musicals but is entertaining. It is great to see people having so much fun honoring an artist the way this cast does. The show will be at the Alhambra now through June 9.





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories