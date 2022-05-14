BWW Review: 42ND STREET at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

"Hear the beat of dancing feet, It's the song I love the melody of Forty-Second Street." 42nd Street opened at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining on May 13th. The musical follows the production of a musical called "Pretty Lady." We observed an extremely talented girl from Allentown, Pennsylvania, Peggy Sawyer (Julie Stewart) trying to make it on Broadway. We also see a washed-up Broadway actress, Dorothy Brock (Jennifer Medure), trying to make a comeback. She is struck down (no pun intended) with a broken ankle and can no longer perform. Thank goodness Peggy Sawyer (Stewart) can step into the role after the producer, Julian Marsh (James Aaron Skiba), sees she can dance circles around Dorothy Brock (Medure) and sings just as well. The classic musical for sure gives the classic vibes of a small-town girl making it big on Broadway.

First, the tap dancing was stupendous. I would argue that this is a musical in which singing isn't the main concern, but each actors' ability to dance is more important. Each ensemble member should be recognized for their talent. The ensemble includes Anna Beyer, Sydney Sheffield, Samantha Jenkins, Melanie Ryczko, Christopher Michael Milligan, Joshua Abbott, Mark Wildman, Nick Cooper, Kwabena "Tuesday" Flewellyn. Numbers in which their talent was displayed include "We're in the Money", "Shuffle Off to Buffalo", and "42nd Street."

The main character, Peggy Sawyer (Stewart), was an incredibly talented dancer. I was most impressed how she could mimic the steps to the dance numbers for "Pretty Lady" double time.

Dorothy Brock (Medure) was good as the "villain" that turns cheerleader. She had the perfect diva attitude during Act One. She was able to make it all about her and steal the spotlight from everyone. We see her growth toward the second act as she cheers on Peggy Sawyer (Stewart).

I enjoyed the comedic relief characters including Billy Lawlor (Rodney Holmes), Maggie Jones (Alexia Adcock-Stanford), and Bert Barry (Alec Hadden). It is evident to the audience that Billy Lawlor (Holmes) has a huge crush on Peggy (Stewart). Holmes has great chemistry with Stewart, and never fails to make me laugh in every show I see him in! Maggie Jones (Adcock-Stanford) and Bert Barry (Hadden) were great as two of the actors in the show who truly want to see it succeed. They had great physical timing in every scene they were in, especially in "Shuffle Off to Buffalo."

Overall, 42nd Street is an entertaining show with classic music and amazing dancing! The musical will be at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through June 12th.