BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is Coming to The Alhambra Theatre & Dining

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining will present Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, opening on April 3, 2025, and running through May 11, 2025. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom, showcasing her unforgettable journey from teenage songwriter to one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Beautiful features beloved songs such as "I Feel the Earth Move," "Natural Woman," "You've Got a Friend," and "It's Too Late," taking audiences on a nostalgic and emotional ride through King's iconic career. The production also highlights her impactful collaborations with songwriting partners Gerry Goffin, Cynthia Weil, and Barry Mann. The Alhambra's production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is presented by Fleet Landing.

"Carole King's music has touched generations of fans, and this musical beautifully tells the story behind her iconic hits," said Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra Theatre & Dining. "We are excited to bring this powerful and uplifting production to our stage, combining heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable music."

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining experience pairs world-class performances with an exquisite dining experience, making it one of Jacksonville's premier entertainment destinations. Guests can enjoy a specially curated menu inspired by the era and themes of Beautiful, ensuring a memorable evening for culinarians, theater lovers and music fans alike.

