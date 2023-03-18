Alhambra Theatre & Dining to Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Beginning This Month

The hysterical dark comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace will open at Jacksonville's Alhambra Theatre & Dining on March 23, 2023. Best known through the 1944 film starring Cary Grant and directed by Frank Capra, Arsenic and Old Lace was written in 1939. The play opened on Broadway at the Fulton Theatre on January 10, 1941. On September 25, 1943, the play moved to the Hudson Theatre, closing there on June 17, 1944, having played 1,444 performances. The West End production at London's Strand Theatre enjoyed a similarly long run, totaling 1,337 performances. According to the opening night review in The New York Times, the play was "so funny that none of us will ever forget it."

Mortimer Brewster is living a happy life: he has a steady job at a prominent New York newspaper, he's just become engaged, and he gets to visit his sweet spinster aunts to announce the engagement. Mortimer always knew that his family had a bit of a mad gene -- his brother believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt and his great-grandfather used to scalp Indians for pleasure -- but his world is turned upside down when he realizes that his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years. When Mortimer's maniacal brother, Jonathan. (who strangely now resembles Boris Karloff) returns on the night that the aunts were planning to bury the newest victim, Mortimer must rally to help his aunts and protect his fiancé -- all while trying to keep his own sanity.

Arsenic and Old Lace runs March 23 - April 16, 2023. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $45 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.

About the Alhambra Theatre & Dining

The Alhambra Theatre is the nation's longest continually operating professional dinner theater. Opened in 1967, The Alhambra has hosted legends such as Tony Curtis, Claude Aiken, Sid Cesar and Cesar Romero, and, recently, Loretta Swit, Barry Williams, Jamie Farr, Sally Struthers, Joyce Dewitt, Michael Learned, Barbara Eden, Lisa Whelchel and Mike Farrell. The Alhambra was the place of Betty Grable's final acting role. In November 2009, the Alhambra was purchased by Theatre Partners, LLC, headed by Jacksonville entrepreneur and Alhambra patron, Craig Smith as way to give back to Jacksonville and preserve what he believes is one of its cultural jewels. Since 2009, the Alhambra has hosted more than 1,000,000 guests.

