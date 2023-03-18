Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alhambra Theatre & Dining to Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Beginning This Month

Arsenic and Old Lace runs March 23 – April 16, 2023. 

Mar. 18, 2023  

Alhambra Theatre & Dining to Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Beginning This Month

The hysterical dark comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace will open at Jacksonville's Alhambra Theatre & Dining on March 23, 2023. Best known through the 1944 film starring Cary Grant and directed by Frank Capra, Arsenic and Old Lace was written in 1939. The play opened on Broadway at the Fulton Theatre on January 10, 1941. On September 25, 1943, the play moved to the Hudson Theatre, closing there on June 17, 1944, having played 1,444 performances. The West End production at London's Strand Theatre enjoyed a similarly long run, totaling 1,337 performances. According to the opening night review in The New York Times, the play was "so funny that none of us will ever forget it."

Mortimer Brewster is living a happy life: he has a steady job at a prominent New York newspaper, he's just become engaged, and he gets to visit his sweet spinster aunts to announce the engagement. Mortimer always knew that his family had a bit of a mad gene -- his brother believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt and his great-grandfather used to scalp Indians for pleasure -- but his world is turned upside down when he realizes that his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years. When Mortimer's maniacal brother, Jonathan. (who strangely now resembles Boris Karloff) returns on the night that the aunts were planning to bury the newest victim, Mortimer must rally to help his aunts and protect his fiancé -- all while trying to keep his own sanity.

Arsenic and Old Lace runs March 23 - April 16, 2023. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $45 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.

About the Alhambra Theatre & Dining

The Alhambra Theatre is the nation's longest continually operating professional dinner theater. Opened in 1967, The Alhambra has hosted legends such as Tony Curtis, Claude Aiken, Sid Cesar and Cesar Romero, and, recently, Loretta Swit, Barry Williams, Jamie Farr, Sally Struthers, Joyce Dewitt, Michael Learned, Barbara Eden, Lisa Whelchel and Mike Farrell. The Alhambra was the place of Betty Grable's final acting role. In November 2009, the Alhambra was purchased by Theatre Partners, LLC, headed by Jacksonville entrepreneur and Alhambra patron, Craig Smith as way to give back to Jacksonville and preserve what he believes is one of its cultural jewels. Since 2009, the Alhambra has hosted more than 1,000,000 guests.




DaVinciBands Releases New Song Young Bands Photo
DaVinciBands Releases New Song 'Young Bands'
It is said that art comes in many forms. DaVinciBands illustrates that point with his 2023 debut, 'Young Bands.' DaVinciBands' artist name is an homage to the great, Leonardo da Vinci, in the sense that DaVinciBands sees himself as more than just a rapper, but as a true artist. 'Young Bands' has the bravado and boasting omnipresent in Rap, but also has the hopeful, motivational lyricism prevalent in Hip-Hop; thus, demonstrating DaVinciBands' versatility, and lyrical and artistic prowess.
Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining Photo
Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the second show of the 2023 season at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, opened on February 10th. The audience observed wonderful storytelling as the actors revealed how “The Chicken Ranch” got its start and was ultimately shut down when it was revealed to be a brothel of sorts.
Famed 80s Rock Music Photographer Mark Weissguy Weiss to Present The Decade That Rocked Re Photo
Famed 80's Rock Music Photographer Mark 'Weissguy' Weiss to Present 'The Decade That Rocked' Retrospective
Photographer Mark Weiss will appear live at Gallery 725 on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 to greet fans and talk about the history behind his classic photographs.
MEAN GIRLS On Sale At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, February 24 Photo
MEAN GIRLS On Sale At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, February 24
The FSCJ Artist Series has announced that single tickets for the First National Tour of Mean Girls— the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film—is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on April 20th through April 25th.

More Hot Stories For You


DaVinciBands Releases New Song 'Young Bands'DaVinciBands Releases New Song 'Young Bands'
March 11, 2023

It is said that art comes in many forms. DaVinciBands illustrates that point with his 2023 debut, 'Young Bands.' DaVinciBands' artist name is an homage to the great, Leonardo da Vinci, in the sense that DaVinciBands sees himself as more than just a rapper, but as a true artist. 'Young Bands' has the bravado and boasting omnipresent in Rap, but also has the hopeful, motivational lyricism prevalent in Hip-Hop; thus, demonstrating DaVinciBands' versatility, and lyrical and artistic prowess.
Famed 80's Rock Music Photographer Mark 'Weissguy' Weiss to Present 'The Decade That Rocked' RetrospectiveFamed 80's Rock Music Photographer Mark 'Weissguy' Weiss to Present 'The Decade That Rocked' Retrospective
February 28, 2023

Photographer Mark Weiss will appear live at Gallery 725 on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 to greet fans and talk about the history behind his classic photographs.
MEAN GIRLS On Sale At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, February 24MEAN GIRLS On Sale At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, February 24
February 23, 2023

The FSCJ Artist Series has announced that single tickets for the First National Tour of Mean Girls— the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film—is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on April 20th through April 25th.
Hippodrome Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENSHippodrome Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS
February 10, 2023

The Hippodrome Theatre is presents Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, March 10-26; Previews March 8-9.
Alhambra Theatre & Dining Presents THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS Beginning Next WeekAlhambra Theatre & Dining Presents THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS Beginning Next Week
February 3, 2023

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Alhambra Theatre & Dining will stage the musical comedy, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.  The second show of the Alhambra’s 2023 Season (it’s 55th season) officially opens Friday evening, February 10. It will be preceded by two “preview” performance on Thursday, February 9. 
share