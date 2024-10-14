The FSCJ Artist Series To Present THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The FSCJ Artist Series will present The Ultimate Queen Celebration at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

When Brian May of Queen says "He's the kind of performer you dream of finding," and Roger Taylor of Queen says, "He's fantastic, magnetic!" you know it's going to be a good show.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration features lead vocalist Yvan Pendault backed by some of the finest musicians on the scene who have toured with the likes of Trans Siberian Orchestra, Rock of Ages, Cher, and more – most recently added to the roster is Jules Radino, the drummer for Blue Oyster Cult since 2004.

Founding members of Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, discovered Yvan Pendault in 2016 when they witnessed his performance on "La Voix" (Quebec's adaptation of "The Voice"). He was then offered the leading role in the Toronto production of We Will Rock You and was cast in the first North American tour of Queen Extravaganza, Queen's official tribute band developed by Roger Taylor himself.

Playing in some of the most prestigious venues worldwide, The Ultimate Queen Celebration will be performing unforgettable renditions of Queen's greatest hits such as "Radio Gaga", "Tie Your Mother Down", "Fat Bottomed Girls", "Killer Queen", "Somebody to Love", "Bohemian Rhapsody", and many more.

