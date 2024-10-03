Alhambra Hosts Donation Drive For Helene Victims

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 8, Gary Smith, General Manager of the Alhambra Theatre, will be driving a truck loaded with essential supplies from Jacksonville to North Carolina to aid communities impacted by the devastating Hurricane Helene.

Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra, stated, “With over 155,000 subscribers in our database, we are eager to rally our supporters to help those affected in North Carolina.” He continued, “Beyond our loyal customers, we are calling on the entire Jacksonville community to join us in this relief effort, and we are hopeful for their participation.”

Donations are being accepted at the Alhambra Theatre, located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville (FL). Contributions can be dropped off from now until October 7, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Below is a list of urgently needed supplies.

Clorox wipes

Paper and plastic kitchen products

Cleaning Supplies/bleach

Lighters/matches

Bottled and jug water

Non-perishable food items

Snack items bulk and individual wrapped

Storage Containers

Soda/sports drinks

Baby formula and food

Diapers

Baby wipes

Garbage and trash bags

Work Gloves

Socks of all sizes

Brooms, shovels, axe

Canned food and juices, manual can openers

Face coverings/mask

Hand sanitizer and soap

Sanitizing wipes

Canned and Dry Dog Food

First aid kits

Flashlight, radios and batteries

Hand and Body towels

Blankets, pillows or sleeping bags

Toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine supplies

Books, games or playing cards

Gas Cans/empty

