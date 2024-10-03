News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Alhambra Hosts Donation Drive For Helene Victims

Donations are being accepted at the Alhambra Theatre, located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville (FL).

By: Oct. 03, 2024
Alhambra Hosts Donation Drive For Helene Victims Image
 On October 8, Gary Smith, General Manager of the Alhambra Theatre, will be driving a truck loaded with essential supplies from Jacksonville to North Carolina to aid communities impacted by the devastating Hurricane Helene.

Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra, stated, “With over 155,000 subscribers in our database, we are eager to rally our supporters to help those affected in North Carolina.” He continued, “Beyond our loyal customers, we are calling on the entire Jacksonville community to join us in this relief effort, and we are hopeful for their participation.”

Donations are being accepted at the Alhambra Theatre, located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville (FL). Contributions can be dropped off from now until October 7, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Below is a list of urgently needed supplies.

  • Clorox wipes
  • Paper and plastic kitchen products
  • Cleaning Supplies/bleach
  • Lighters/matches
  • Bottled and jug water
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Snack items bulk and individual wrapped
  • Storage Containers
  • Soda/sports drinks
  • Baby formula and food
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Garbage and trash bags
  • Work Gloves
  • Socks of all sizes
  • Brooms, shovels, axe
  • Canned food and juices, manual can openers
  • Face coverings/mask
  • Hand sanitizer and soap
  • Sanitizing wipes
  • Bottled and jug water
  • Canned and Dry Dog Food
  • First aid kits
  • Flashlight, radios and batteries
  • Hand and Body towels
  • Blankets, pillows or sleeping bags 
  • Toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine supplies
  • Books, games or playing cards
  • Gas Cans/empty


