ELF THE MUSICAL, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Alhambra Theatre and Dining has revealed its 2025 Season, promising audiences a year packed with unforgettable performances and adventure. After initiating its renewal process with current Season Partners in late September, the Alhambra is now opening both single show and Season Partnership sales to the public.

﻿Notably, the theatre is maintaining its commitment to affordability by announcing that there will be no price increase for 2025 Season Partnerships. Single show tickets are available for purchase online at www.Alhambrajax.com, while Season Partnerships can be secured by calling the box office at 904.641.1212 or visiting in person. The Alhambra is located at 12000 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL.

Exclusive Benefits for 2025 Season Partners:

Best Pricing: Season Partners save up to 20% off single-ticket prices.

Preferred Seating: Partners choose seats before they are made available to the general public.

Early Show Notices: Be the first to hear about special performances, including Alhambra After Dark music shows and exclusive events.

The 2025 Season Lineup:

January: The season kicks off with laughter and Southern charm in the hilarious “Southern Fried Funeral”.

Spring: The stage comes alive with two classic musicals: the iconic “West Side Story” and the beloved “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”, a show guaranteed to have audiences singing along to King's timeless hits.

April: The Broadway favorite “My Fair Lady” brings its unforgettable music and classic love story to the Alhambra stage.

Summer: Step into the whimsical world of Roald Dahl's “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, a delightful family favorite.

Fall: Although the title cannot be officially revealed until February, the Alhambra can say that it will present a heartwarming musical inspired by the remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed planes diverted to Newfoundland on September 11th.

Fall/Winter: Guests will help solve the mystery in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”, a Tony Award-winning musical where the audience decides the ending.

December: The season concludes with the festive favorite “Elf, the Musical”, perfect for warming hearts and spreading holiday cheer.

﻿Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra Theatre, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season: “The 2025 season promises to be one of our best yet, filled with captivating stories, timeless music, and unforgettable memories. Join us for another incredible year at the Alhambra Theatre!”

Comments