Delray Beach Playhouse Renames Actors Awards Gala in Honor of Long-Time Artistic Director Randy DelLago

The Delray Beach Playhouse announced it will rename the theatre’s annual Actors Awards Gala in honor of the Playhouse’s long-time Artistic Director Randolph DelLago.

The newly renamed 2024 DelLago Awards Gala honoring performances from this past season will take place on November 7, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Delray Beach Playhouse. The event will be attended by Playhouse actors and family.

DelLago, who served as the Playhouse Artistic Director for 40 years, passed away on July 8th, 2024.

Randy DelLago arrived in Florida via Wilmington, North Carolina in 1982. Beloved by Playhouse staff, board members, and audiences alike, he directed hundreds of plays and musicals over the years and was often characterized as ‘the face of the Playhouse’. However, DelLago may best be remembered for his “Musical Memories” productions that packed the Delray Beach Playhouse each season. DelLago scripted musical stories about a composer or performer — bringing that composer or performer to life through an ensemble cast singing and dancing while he narrated their biography.

“The Playhouse family of actors, volunteers, staff and board members are grateful to have worked with Randy over many, many, years and we were all deeply saddened to learn of his passing in July,” says Playhouse Executive Director Kevin Barrett.

“It was important to come up with a way to honor Randy’s legacy here at the Playhouse and renaming the annual Gala The DelLago Awards in his honor, along with establishing a special award that will be given to all the winners in his name, seemed like the perfect way to keep his memory alive year after year moving forward,” Barrett says.





