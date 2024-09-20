THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Alhambra Theatre and Dining Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alhambra Theatre and Dining has announced the highly anticipated opening of the hit musical The Wedding Singer presented by Fleet Landing on October 3, 2024. This lively, feel-good production will run through November 10, bringing laughter, romance, and 1980s nostalgia to Jacksonville’s beloved dinner theater.

Based on the popular 1998 Adam Sandler film, The Wedding Singer transports audiences back to 1985, following the life of Robbie Hart, a rock-star wannabe turned wedding singer. When Robbie’s own love life takes a nosedive, he’s left to navigate the ups and downs of heartache and love in a way that’s both hilarious and heartfelt. Featuring an original score with catchy tunes and iconic 80s style, this high-energy musical promises to leave audiences singing along and tapping their feet.

“We are excited to bring The Wedding Singer to the Alhambra stage,” says Managing Partner Craig Smith. “This show is full of fun, laughter, and some truly memorable moments, and it’s a perfect fit for our theater and dining experience. We’ve got an incredible cast and crew ready to deliver a performance that will take audiences on a fun-filled journey through love, music, and everything we loved about the 80s. Having Fleet Landing as a presenting sponsor gives us an extra special feel.”

Guests will enjoy Alhambra’s signature dinner-and-show experience, with a chef-curated menu tailored to complement the energetic spirit of the show. The theater is renowned for creating unforgettable dining experiences that add a flavorful touch to each production.

Tickets for The Wedding Singer are on sale now. Patrons are encouraged to book early as this exciting show is expected to be a popular event in the Alhambra Theatre and Dining season. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alhambrajax.com or call the box office at (904) 641-1212.

