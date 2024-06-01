2024 American Black Film Festival to Conclude with Community Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will conclude its five-day event with their annual Community Day in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau in Historic Overtown at the Black Archives Lyric Theater (819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136) on June 16th from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The event is free and open to the South Florida community. To reserve your spot, please click HERE.

Local Overtown residents and businesses along with special guests from the entertainment and sports industries will gather for an empowering day of exclusive film screenings and vendor expo. This year's program will feature an encore presentation of the 2024 ABFF official selection The Waterboyz and Amazon MGM Studios' new WNBA documentary Power of the Dream.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the GMCVB team for our 19th year together," said NICE CROWD Founder & CEO Jeff Friday. "The Miami community is an important aspect of our festival and every year, we look forward to joining the influential creative leaders with the community."

President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau David Whitaker stated: "Our 19-year partnership with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) has been instrumental in showcasing our vibrant arts scene and supporting the next generation of filmmakers, solidifying our destination as a premier hub for international entertainment and culture. ABFF's Community Day exemplifies our commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and creative expression in Greater Miami and Miami Beach."

Senior Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development at GMCVB Connie Kinnard added: "Collaborating with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) underscores our dedication to enriching Miami-Dade's cultural landscape. This annual event not only celebrates Black voices in film but also invigorates our local communities by creating valuable opportunities for artistic engagement and economic growth."

Following is the schedule of live 2024 ABFF Community Day events. For times, locations and more details, visit www.ABFF.com.

Sunday, June 16, 2024:

12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

ABFF Community Day- Free Event

Sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)

The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

This year's Community Day will be a celebration of fellowship and film. In the heart of South Florida's Overtown - local residents and businesses along with special guests from the entertainment and sports industries gather for an empowering day of exclusive film screenings and vendor expo.

1:00 pm

The Waterboyz (Encore ABFF Film Screening)

An encore presentation of the 2024 ABFF official selection The Waterboyz which follows Drew (Akili McDowell) as he tries to navigate the rough and tumble streets of ATL. Drew earns a living selling water on bustling street corners. His mother Rose (La La Anthony) is constantly worrying about the often volatile occupation he has chosen. He finds a mentor in local entrepreneur Charles Williams (Omar Dorsey) who attempts to steer him away from the street corners as well. Drew continues selling water and eventually finds himself in the crosshairs of local gangster Lil Zoo (Quavo) and situations eventually turn deadly.

Panelist: Coke Daniels (Director)

3:00 pm

Power of the Dream (ABFF Film Screening)

Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

A new documentary film about the empowering and unlikely true story of how a group of professional women's basketball players took on a WNBA team owner and rallied behind now-Senator Raphael Warnock, forever changing the landscape of their sport and the course of U.S. politics.

Moderator: Jemele Hill (Sports Journalist)

Panelist: Dawn Porter (Director & Producer)

The 2024 festival will take place June 12 - 16 in Miami Beach, followed by an online segment June 17 - 24 on ABFF PLAY, https://abffplay.com/.

For festival information please visit www.abff.com. Follow @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Facebook.

Since its inception, the highly anticipated American Black Film Festival has premiered the work and supported the careers of many of today's most successful filmmakers, actors, writers and stand-up comedians and is recognized as a standard-bearer of excellence for Black creativity. Continuing its legacy to empower Black artists and showcase a wide range of entertainment content will feature studio premieres, independent films, master classes, panels, talent showcases, networking and hospitality events.

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF), founded by Jeff Friday in 1997, is the leading festival of its kind showcasing Black stories. Since its inception, the festival has been dedicated to supporting Friday's conviction that Black artists deserve the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts. Having premiered the work, and supported the careers, of many of today's most successful filmmakers and actors, the ABFF has become the standard-bearer of excellence for Black American creativity.

About NICE CROWD

NICE CROWD, formerly ABFF Ventures, is a Los Angeles-based live events company that develops and produces properties in the arts, entertainment, lifestyle and wellness industries that showcase BIPOC culture and talent. The Company's tentpole event is the American Black Film Festival, founded in 1997.

To learn more about NICE CROWD events, visit www.nicecrowd.com.

About the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami and Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For the latest happenings in Greater Miami and Miami Beach, follow us at @VisitMiami. For additional information, visit www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com/About-GMCVB or call 305-539-3000.

