The 2025 Jackson Music Awards Set For July

The 2025 Jackson Music Awards are set to celebrate Mississippi's rich musical heritage from July 25 to July 28, 2025. Hosted at various venues across Jackson, this four-day event will feature live performances, award ceremonies, and community activities, highlighting the state's vibrant music scene.

The Jackson Music Awards Weekend aims to bring together musicians, fans, and community members to honor the state's contributions to the music industry. With a focus on inclusivity and celebration, the event promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees.

Tickets for the Jackson Music Awards Weekend are available through the official event website.

