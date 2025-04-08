News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to the Saenger Theatre

Performances run May 2-4, 2025.

By: Apr. 08, 2025
SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to the Saenger Theatre Image
Be a part of a "big bright beautiful world" as StageStruck Performance Studio presents Shrek the Musical Jr., at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater May 2-4, 2025.

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM and the show will start at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $25.00 plus fees.



