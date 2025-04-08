SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to the Saenger Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Be a part of a "big bright beautiful world" as StageStruck Performance Studio presents Shrek the Musical Jr., at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater May 2-4, 2025.

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM and the show will start at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $25.00 plus fees.

Comments