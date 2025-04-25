John Crist: Jokes For Humans Comes to the Saenger Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater will host John Crist: Jokes For Humans Sunday, May 11, 2025 for two shows!

John Crist is one of today’s fastest-rising stand-up comedians, earning more than one billion video views, more than seven million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast — even ending 2023 as one of Pollstar’s Top 10 Global Touring Comedians. John has sold out the majority of his current 2024 U.S. “Emotional Support Tour” dates and continues to add multiple shows in select cities.

There will be 2 performances. Doors will open at 2:00 PM for the first show, and the show will start at 3:00 PM. The doors will open at 6:00 PM for the second show, and the show will start at 7:00 PM.

Tickets range in price from $37.75 - $67.75 plus fees and a VIP package price of $147.75 plus fees.

