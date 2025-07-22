37th Annual Sunflower River Blues and Gospel Festival Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 37th annual Sunflower River Blues and Gospel Festival will take place August 9-11th. This is a FREE festival in Downtown Clarksdale that celebrates and features talented local blues & gospel musicians.

Highlights include the “Grits, Greens & BBQ” VIP Party on Thursday evening, August 7, featuring Sean “Bad” Apple, and days filled with performances on multiple stages featuring James “Super Chikan” Johnson, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, Kenny Brown, the Delta Blues Museum Band and more.

The festival is free and open to the public, hosted in downtown Clarksdale’s historic Arts & Culture District around the Delta Blues Museum.

Learn more here.